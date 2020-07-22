TDF Costume Collection Rental Program Will Reopen in August

Both in-person and mail order services will resume in accordance with New York Governor Cuomo’s guidelines.

TDF's Costume Collection Rental Program will resume both its in-person and mail order services August 4, in accordance with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's reopening guidelines. The not-for-profit organization suspended operations March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because there are productions occurring around the country that are reinventing the experience of live theatre, including virtual shows, there continues to be interest in renting our costumes,” said Stephen Cabral, director of the TDF Costume Collection. “With new safety measures in place to maintain the health and well-being of our customers and staff, we decided now is the time to reopen our doors.”

Restrictions will be put in place to maintain the health and safety of customers and staff. The in-person studio at Kaufman Astoria Studios will be open 9 AM–2 PM ET by appointment only Tuesday–Thursday. A limited number of spaces are available and customers will undergo a health screening prior to entry. Facial masks are also required in addition the social distancing measures put in place.

Most rental guidelines remain the same, with the addition of a contactless checkout and a new mandatory dry cleaning rule. There is also extended availability on mail order services and a curbside pick-up option.

The Rental Program maintains an inventory of more than 80,000 costumes and accessories to rent at a discount by not-for-profit theatre companies, opera companies, universities, high schools, religious groups, etc. For-profit companies can also rent at a higher rate.

For more information, visit TDF.org.

