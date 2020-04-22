TDF Launches Lifeline Campaign to Sustain the Non-Profit Through the Shutdown

The 52-year-old organization dedicated to accessibility in theatre prepares to weather the coronavirus.

TDF has launched a new fundraising initiative to raise $500,000 by June 30 with the aim to sustain the non-profit organization through the theatrical shutdown and subsequent recovery period. The Lifeline Campaign will maintain critical operations during the time of closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1968, TDF hosts programs to support accessibility to the theatre by expanding and building audiences: from the TKTS booth and TDF membership offering discounted tickets to the Wendy Wasserstein Project welcoming students to the theatre; from national autism-friendly performances to open-caption and ASL-interpreted productions; from community outreach like the Create New York program to the TDF Costume Collection, and more.

However, TDF has been hit financially by the theatrical shutdown happening in New York and nationwide.

“As an organization that relies on theatre and dance performances and the venues they perform in for our livelihood, TDF has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey. “We earn 85 percent of our revenue to fund our services—including our Accessibility, Education, and Community Engagement programs—from the per-ticket service charge from the TKTS booths, and handling fees from our TDF membership program.

“We have launched this fundraising campaign to help TDF weather this difficult time as we develop new ways to work with our constituents digitally, and plan for the major work ahead when theatres reopen and need audiences,” she continued. “The cultural sector will play a vital role in rebuilding New York City, and TDF is committed to being there to support the effort in every way we can.”

