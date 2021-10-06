TDF's Veterans Theatregoing Program Will Continue During 2021-2022 Season

The program, which recently received a $110,000 grant, provides free tickets to veterans for Broadway shows.

TDF, a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing performing arts to everyone, is launching the 2021–2022 season of the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program following a $110,000 grant to support the program. TDF founded the program with support from the New York City Council in 2017.

Through the initiative, veterans and their families attend Broadway shows for free alongside their peers. Participating productions, which have provided low-cost tickets, include Lackawanna Blues, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Come From Away, Hadestown, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, and Aladdin.

Post-performance talkbacks are frequently scheduled, and complimentary TDF Memberships are provided to participating veterans so they can continue their theatregoing at a reduced cost.

For the current season, TDF is partnering with such veterans groups and organizations as American Corporate Partners, Black Veterans for Social Justice, CUNY, Harlem United, Harlem Vets Center, Lehman College, James J Peters VA Medical Center, New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, NYC Veterans Advisory Board, NYU Tandon Future Labs, Queens Veterans Court, SAGEVets, Samuel H. Young American Legion Post, Samaritan Daytop Village, VA NY Harbor Healthcare System-Brooklyn Campus, Veterans of Con Edison, and Wounded Warrior Project.

“TDF is grateful for the continued funding, which allows us to provide tickets for Broadway shows to thousands of New York City veterans at no cost to them,” TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey said in a statement. “As we emerge from the pandemic, I feel it’s even more important for folks to be able to experience the transformative power of live theatre.”

Founded in 1968, TDF’s mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.