Teal Wicks, Kate Baldwin, Brandon Victor Dixon Perform Live Over Labor Day Weekend

The socially distant performances at Open Jar Studios will also be live streamed.

The Cher Show's Teal Wicks and Tony nominees Kate Baldwin and Brandon Victor Dixon will perform a live, in-person concert at Open Jar Studios this Labor Day Weekend. The performances will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Wicks performs September 4, with Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton) scheduled for September 5 and 6, respectively. The performances, filmed with a socially distant in-person audience, begin at 8 PM ET.

For a complete schedule and tickets, click here . The concerts are part of the Broadway Relief Benefit series to raise money for a variety of industry-related charities, including One Tree Planted, Active Minds, and the WeAre Foundation.

The venue space inside Open Jar has been transformed to include an isolated stage with a 20-foot gap between the artist and the audience in addition to plexiglass panels between seats. By recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of New York, the space will be ventilated with outside air for two hours prior to the event, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection will take place between each performance.

All attendees will be required to wear masks, submit a health questionnaire, and undergo temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check-in process.

The Broadway favorites join a lineup that has already included concerts by Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Anthony Nunziata and Vinny Pastore’s Gangster Squad.

