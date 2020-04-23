TEDxBroadway Launches Online Conversation Series With Benjamin Scheuer, Alton Fitzgerald White, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, More

The talks will explore the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the theatre community.

TEDxBroadway is set to launch a new series of online conversations that will explore the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the theatre community, asking, “What’s the best we can be right now?” Among those scheduled to partake are performers Benjamin Scheuer (The Lion) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), along with producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill).

The hour-long talks will begin April 29 at 12:30 PM ET and continue at the same time each Wednesday. Click here to register for these free Zoom conversations.

“We’ve tapped a few of our TEDxBroadway alumni with the idea that their topics seem especially meaningful in these tough times, and there’s more to say about them,” says TEDxBroadway Co-Founder Damian Bazadona of Situation. “Their topics range from service, to facing challenges, to just taking an opportunity to share positivity.”

The schedule is below, with additional names and topics to be announced at a later date. The 9th Annual TEDxBroadway conference scheduled for October 13 is on hold for the moment.

April 29: Facing Challenges & Difficulties, featuring Oshoke Pamela Abalu and Benjamin Scheuer

May 6: Perspective & Purpose, featuring Alton Fitzgerald White and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

May 13: Just Freakin’ Positivity featuring Natasha Tsakos and Mark Fisher

May 20: Adapting & Innovating featuring Sebastian Herscher and Emily Simoness