TEDxBroadway Opens Up Applications for 2020 Young Professional Program

The virtual industry summit takes place November 17.

TEDxBroadway has opened applications for its Young Professional Program, inviting up-and-coming theatre workers to join the November 17 virtual summit. In addition, the program will hold several pre- and post-summit sessions to offer networking opportunities and more (exact dates to come).

The deadline to apply is November 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Click here for more information. Due to the event being virtual this year, organizers plan to expand the number of young professionals invited to join.

TEDxBroadway is co-organized by Damian Bazadona, founder of Situation Interactive; Jim McCarthy, CEO of Goldstar; and a small group of volunteers. Last year, speakers included director Sammi Cannold, producer Eva Price, and performer Shakina Nayfack.