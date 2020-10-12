TEDxBroadway Opens Up Applications for 2020 Young Professional Program

TEDxBroadway Opens Up Applications for 2020 Young Professional Program
By Dan Meyer
Oct 12, 2020
 
The virtual industry summit takes place November 17.
TEDxBroadway has opened applications for its Young Professional Program, inviting up-and-coming theatre workers to join the November 17 virtual summit. In addition, the program will hold several pre- and post-summit sessions to offer networking opportunities and more (exact dates to come).

The deadline to apply is November 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Click here for more information. Due to the event being virtual this year, organizers plan to expand the number of young professionals invited to join.

TEDxBroadway is co-organized by Damian Bazadona, founder of Situation Interactive; Jim McCarthy, CEO of Goldstar; and a small group of volunteers. Last year, speakers included director Sammi Cannold, producer Eva Price, and performer Shakina Nayfack.

