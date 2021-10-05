TEDxBroadway Sets In-Person and Virtual Hybrid Return for 2022

Submissions to speak at the event are now being accepted.

For its 10th anniversary, TEDxBroadway will return to in-person programming with a virtual component to celebrate all things theatre. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be presented digitally in 2020, but TEDxBroadway will be offered at New World Stages March 8, 2022, at 1 PM ET with a live stream option on Stellar.

Speakers for TEDxBroadway will be announced at a later date. Applications to speak are now being accepted through November 10. While the event aims to discuss ways in which the Broadway industry can improve, organizers are seeking speakers who can contribute to the overall mission of the day with topics not strictly limited to theatre.

“We’re always looking for incredible ideas from people who might not yet be on our radar screen, too, which is why we encourage people to apply to our New Voices program,” says TEDxBroadway Co-Founder Jim McCarthy. “It’s a real opportunity to be heard, spark conversations, and help move the industry forward.”

For more information, visit TEDxBroadway.com.