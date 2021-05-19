Telly Leung, Elizabeth Stanley, Devere Rogers, More Featured on Mapping the College Audition Podcast, Launching May 19

The series demystifies the college audition process with interviews from artists who made it big—and faculty from the colleges that trained them.

Telly Leung, Elizabeth Stanley, Devere Rogers, and Gabe Ebert, along with representatives from Baldwin Wallace, Texas State, University of Michigan, Shenandoah, and Carnegie Mellon, will be featured on the new podcast Mapping the College Audition. The series aims to demystify the college theatre audition process. Hosted by Charlie Murphy, the podcast releases its first episode May 19 from Broadway Podcast Network.

The series will include conversations with successful artists of varying career paths along with program heads and other faculty from the top theatre schools across the country, with episodes exploring the college theatre experience from both perspectives.

The podcast is a project of MTCA, an organization led by Murphy and Leo Ash Evens that prepares high school students for college theatre auditions with comprehensive in-person and virtual classes. As the podcast host, Murphy himself brings more than 15 years experience helping theatre students give successful college auditions.

Mapping the College Audition is available at Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you get podcasts.