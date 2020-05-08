Telly Leung, Elizabeth Stanley, Leo Ash Evens, More Join Forces With The Fund for College Auditions on Broadway Squared

The initiative will allow students ages 13–22 to learn from Broadway professionals while raising funds for TFCA's scholarship fund.

The Fund for College Auditions, the non-profit that offers financial support and guidance to students with limited resources auditioning for acting programs, has partnered with over a dozen Broadway performers on Broadway Squared, offering a chance for students ages 13–22 to learn from and perform alongside Broadway professionals while raising money for TFCA's scholarship fund.

Participating performers include Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Leo Ash Evens (Shuffle Along), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Lila Coogan (Mary Poppins), Michael Campayno (Wicked), Joe Carroll (Frozen), Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Stephen Lukas (The Book of Mormon), and Sophia Gennusa (Matilda).

Students who sign up for one of eight slots per performer will receive an hour-long small group session (discussing character and song), a 30-minute individual coaching with the Broadway artist, and a professionally edited video cover of the song with all participants and the Broadway actor.

All students will also participate in a group session and an ensemble performance of "Seasons of Love" with Telly Leung (Rent, Aladdin).

All proceeds go directly to the TFCA Scholarship Fund. This year, TFCA’s inaugural class gained admission to 31 top-tier performing arts programs around the country, including UNCSA, CCM, and Point Park University. Click here for more information.