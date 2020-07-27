Telly Leung Hosts a Discussion With Voice Physicians July 31 for New Health and Wellness Interview Series

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes marks a partnership between Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine.

New live interview series Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes will pair Broadway favorites with physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine to explore the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre. The streams, presented by Playbill in partnership with WCM, will allow audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

The series kicks off July 31 with Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Glee), who will speak with voice physicians Dr. Lucian Sulica and Dr. Anais Rameua from the Sean Parker Institute for the Voice on vocal care. Subsequent Q&As will address safety during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by Tony winner Nikki M. James August 13, and integrated health, hosted by Wicked alum Jessica Vosk August 25.

Catch the Leung-hosted Caring for Your Voice July 31, from 5:30–6:30 PM ET, on Playbill and on Playbill’s YouTube channel. Interviews will remain available following the live stream.

