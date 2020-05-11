Telly Leung, Jelani Remy, More Join Singing Message Service SingforHopeGrams

Broadway stars will perform over the phone to raise money to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sing for Hope has launched a new program, SingforHopeGrams, to bring musical moments to fans and provide employment for theatre artists from Broadway as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring the industry to a standstill. Among those participating are Aladdin alum Telly Leung, Ain’t Too Proud star Jelani Remy, and Heather Makalani Manley (Emojiland).

Using the service, people can send a message to their friends or family, which is then performed over the phone. The singers range from Broadway alums to Grammy-winning performers, although it’s not possible to choose who delivers the message.

All proceeds go to help working artists and the communities Sing for Hope serves. Click here to learn more and to register.

Through education, healthcare, and global initiatives, Sing for Hope encourages creativity in schools, hospitals, refugee camps, and transit hubs for millions of people worldwide.

