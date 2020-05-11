Telly Leung, Jelani Remy, More Join Singing Message Service SingforHopeGrams

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Telly Leung, Jelani Remy, More Join Singing Message Service SingforHopeGrams
By Dan Meyer
May 11, 2020
 
Broadway stars will perform over the phone to raise money to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Telly Leung_HR.jpg
Telly Leung Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Sing for Hope has launched a new program, SingforHopeGrams, to bring musical moments to fans and provide employment for theatre artists from Broadway as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring the industry to a standstill. Among those participating are Aladdin alum Telly Leung, Ain’t Too Proud star Jelani Remy, and Heather Makalani Manley (Emojiland).

Using the service, people can send a message to their friends or family, which is then performed over the phone. The singers range from Broadway alums to Grammy-winning performers, although it’s not possible to choose who delivers the message.

All proceeds go to help working artists and the communities Sing for Hope serves. Click here to learn more and to register.

PHOTOS: Playbill Unveils Its Sing For Hope Piano at Midtown NYC High School

Through education, healthcare, and global initiatives, Sing for Hope encourages creativity in schools, hospitals, refugee camps, and transit hubs for millions of people worldwide.

Spend a Two-Show Day at The Lion King With Jelani Remy

Spend a Two-Show Day at The Lion King With Jelani Remy

See what it’s like to do a double-duty day at the Minskoff Theatre.

35 PHOTOS
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_1 Just arriving at the Miskoff for a 2 show day!_HR.jpg
Just arriving at the Miskoff for a 2 show day! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_2 - Signing in at half hour!_HR.jpg
Signing in at half hour! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_3 - Getting some love from Miss Kimberly Marable_HR.jpg
Getting some love from Miss Kimberly Marable. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_4 - Puppet doctor hard at work!_HR.jpg
Puppet doctor hard at work! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_5 - Sweets and Treats for this 2 show day_HR.jpg
Sweets and Treats for this 2 show day. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_6 - The calm before the storm. Warming up to wow the audience!_HR.jpg
The calm before the storm. Warming up to wow the audience! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_7 - Sisterly love (heart - I can't do an emoji)_HR.jpg
Sisterly love (heart - I can't do an emoji). Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_8 - Chandra Profit getting ready to play Queen Sarabi!_HR.jpg
Chandra Profit getting ready to play Queen Sarabi! Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_9 - Meet Melvin! He is our physiotherapist at The Lion King._HR.jpg
Meet Melvin! He is our physiotherapist at The Lion King. Jelani Remy
Two_Show_Day_Lion_King_Jelani_Remy_2017_10 - Ouch!! But Thanks!!_HR.jpg
Ouch!! But Thanks!! Jelani Remy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
COVID-19 Relief
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.