Mario Cantone, Kevyn Morrow, Telly Leung, and More Star in Pride Plays’ The Men From the Boys

By Ruthie Fierberg
Jun 18, 2020
 
The Boys in the Band star Zachary Quinto directs the live stream of Mart Crowley's sequel to his Off-Broadway hit.
Pride Plays has announced an all-star cast for its upcoming live stream of Mart Crowley’s The Men From the Boys, the 2002 sequel to The Boys in the Band, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The play revisits a handful of characters from Boys in the Band approximately 30 years later, with a few new additions.

For the returnees, the cast stars Denis O’Hare as Michael, Rick Elice as Donald, Mario Cantone as Emory, Joseph James O’Neil as Hank, Kevyn Morrow as Bernard, and Lou Liberatore as Harold. For the new arrivals: Carson McCalley plays Scott, Charlie Carver plays Jason, and Telly Leung plays Rick. Casting is by James Calleri, Paul Davis & Eric Jensen of Calleri Casting.

On Broadway, The Boys in the Band starred Jim Parsons as Michael, Matt Bomer as Donald, Robin De Jesús as Emory, Tuc Watkins as Hank, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, and Zachary Quinto as Harold. Quinto returns for this production, this time as director, with stage management by William Carlton. The stream airs 7PM ET June 26 at Playbill.com/PridePlays.

While The Boys in the Band gathered these friends for a birthday party in an era when such a gathering of gay men was illegal, The Men From the Boys reunites the group for a different type of occasion and chronicles how these men have evolved and how different they are from their intergenerational counterparts.

Produced by Aaron Glick, the presentation is part of the 2020 Pride Plays festival, produced by Michael Urie and Doug Nevin with festival direction by Nick Mayo. This year’s festival includes the previous stream of Donja R. Love’s one in two, as well as the upcoming Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers (and starring the brothers) on June 22 and Masculinity Max by MJ Kaufman, casting to be announced. The festival caps off with the one-night-only Playbill Pride Spectacular concert June 28 at 8PM ET. All programming airs as benefit performances to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band on Broadway

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_041 The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_090 The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_071 Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_096 Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_161 Robin De Jesús, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Robin De Jesús, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_065 The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_042 The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast of The Boys in the Band Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_56r2 Michael Benjamin Washington, Robin de Jesús, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington, Robin de Jesús, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_0442 Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Matt Bomer in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Matt Bomer Joan Marcus
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_099 Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons Joan Marcus
