Telly Leung, Nancy Opel, Michael James Scott, More Join Songs for a New World at Radial Park

The August 26 event will be the first production presented by the rebranded New City Music Theatre.

Additional casting has been announced for New City Music Theatre's production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World August 26 at 7:30 PM at Radial Park at Halletts Point. The evening will mark the company's first production under its new name; it was formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre.

The staging will feature the previously reported former Anastasia co-stars Christy Altomare and Derek Klena, West Side Story's Shereen Pimentel, Frozen's Ciara Renée, Head Over Heels' Bonnie Milligan, and Kinky Boots' Kyle Taylor Parker. Come From Away Tony nominee Jenn Colella has withdrawn from the company, with the production citing "personal reasons."

Newly announced for the one-night-only event are Telly Leung (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Wicked), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Marc G. Dalio (Beauty and the Beast tour), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Darian Sanders (The Lion King tour), Grace Stockdale (Waitress tour), Nya (The Spongebob Musical tour), Nick Drake, and Rick Edinger, plus dancers Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Jennifer Florentino (Moulin Rouge), Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story), Yuka Notsuka, and Michael Anthony Sylvester.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld will direct the production, with music direction by Edinger, choreography by Ahmad Simmons, scenic design by Theron Wineinger, costume consultation by Jake Poser, lighting design by Alan Edwards, sound design by Julian Evans, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

