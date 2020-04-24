Terence Frisby, Playwright of There’s a Girl in My Soup, Dies at 87

The British artist also appeared on stage in several productions, including Nookery Rook in the West End.

British playwright and performer Terence Frisby, who wrote There’s a Girl in My Soup, died at 87 April 22. His son, Dominic Frisby, announced his father’s passing on Facebook .

Mr. Frisby’s most popular work was first seen at the London’s Globe Theatre in 1966 before moving to the West End, where it ran at the Comedy Theatre until 1973. There’s a Girl in My Soup crossed the pond to Broadway for a run at the Music Box Theatre in 1967, playing 322 performances. The play follows a celebrity chef and his younger girlfriend in the ‘60s. It was turned into a romantic comedy film starring Goldie Hawn and Peter Sellers in 1970.

Among Mr. Frisby’s other works are The Subtopians (1962), The Bandwagon (1969), All Right If I Do It (1977), Rough Justice (1994), and the musical Kisses on a Postcard (2004), the last being turned into a book and a radio play. He wrote for the television series Lucky Feller (1976) and published a memoir, Outrageous Fortune (1998), focusing on his divorce of nearly 15 years.

A performer as much as a playwright, the artist starred several major productions during the ‘70s, including the West End revival of Nookery Rook, John Osborne’s A Sense of Detachment in 1972, and Barry Reckord’s X in 1974.

Mr. Frisby was born November 28, 1932, in the southeast London suburb New Cross. His father worked as a railway worker and his mother was a musician. After returning to the capital city as a teen following the war, he attended Dartford Grammar School and left to work as a tailor. Several years later, Mr. Frisby decided to pursue acting and supported himself with various short-term jobs to graduate from Central School of Speech and Drama.