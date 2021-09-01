Terence Wilton and Max Hutchinson Will Star in West End Return of The Woman in Black

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill's novel will again play London's Fortune Theatre.

The Woman in Black, Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel, will resume performances beginning September 7 at London's Fortune Theatre.

Terence Wilton (Never So Good, War Music) and Max Hutchinson (The 39 Steps, Dream Horse) will return to the roles of Arthur Kipps and The Actor, respectively. Robin Herford directs.

READ: Site-Specific The Woman in Black Will Return to McKittrick Hotel

The Woman in Black, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in London’s West End in 2019, tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

The production also has designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Those 18 and under will be able to see the West End production free of charge, alongside each full paying adult ticket.

