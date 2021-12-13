Terry Gilliam-Helmed Into the Woods, After Old Vic Cancellation, Will Play Theatre Royal Bath

Leah Hausman will co-direct the U.K. revival in 2022.

A U.K. revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 1987 Broadway musical Into the Woods, previously announced for London's Old Vic, will now make its premiere in August 2022 at Theatre Royal Bath.

Co-directed by Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) and Leah Hausman, who will also choreograph, performances are scheduled for August 19–September 10, 2022, with an official opening set for August 25. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The production at the Old Vic was canceled following comments previously made by Gilliam about the #MeToo movement, described by the actor as a "witch hunt." Gilliam also defended comic Dave Chappelle, whose recent comedy special prompted a walkout by Netflix employees over its inclusion of transphobic jokes.

The production will also feature designs by Jon Bausor, costumes by Antony McDonald, video design by Will Duke, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and casting by David Grindrod.

With a book and direction by Lapine and a score by the late Sondheim, Into the Woods originally opened at Broadway's Martin Beck Theatre on November 5, 1987, playing 765 performances before closing September 3, 1989. The musical won Tonys for Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actress in a Musical (Joanna Gleason). A Broadway revival opened in 2002; a film adaptation followed in 2014. An Encores! production will play New York City Center next May.

Scenario Two and Theatre Royal Bath Productions produce.

