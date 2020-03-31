Tessa Thompson and Michael Urie to Star in Play-PerView Reading of Ryan Spahn's Nora Highland

By Olivia Clement
Mar 31, 2020
 
The benefit streaming platform also adds Celia Keenan-Bolger, James Monroe Iglehart, and more to its lineup.
Torch Song's Michael Urie is set to star in the April 1 benefit reading of his partner Ryan Spahn's Nora Highland. The play, previously seen at Rattlestick Theater's Pride Plays, will be live streamed via Zoom on the new platform Play-PerView, also starring Westworld's Tessa Thompson.

Created by Mirirai Sithole and Jeremy Wein, Play-PerView launched March 26 in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Its mission is to present one-time-only streams of theatrical events and original series, with all proceeds supporting arts organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional casting and programming for the platform includes the April 3 non-scripted series, Family Friday: Live from Putnam County. The live event will feature Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) and her husband Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Tony nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud), Adrienne Campbell-Holt (artistic director of Colt Coeur), and Tony nominee Hunter Bell ([title of show]). Kicking off at 8 PM ET, Family Friday will benefit Colt Coeur and the Parent Artist Advocacy League COVID Childcare Relief Fund. Buy tickets here.

Directed by Cara Phipps, Nora Highland will kick off at 7 PM ET on April 1, with proceeds going towards the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and Covenant House New York. Buy tickets here.

On April 6, Play-PerView will live stream Cadillac Crew, a new play by If Pretty Hurts playwright Tori Sampson. Slave Play's Chalia La Tour, who will also perform, directs a cast that includes Dria Brown (Hamlet/Saint Joan), Ashley Bryant (The Play That Goes Wrong), and Brontë England-Nelson (Three Tall Women). Proceeds will benefit National Black Theatre and Women in Need. Buy tickets here.

