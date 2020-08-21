Test Your Broadway Knowledge With Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show August 21

Don’t Trust The Internet - Broadway Edition is hosted by Jacob Thompson and Michael Indeglio.

It's time to test your theatre smarts on Seize the Show and Playbill Social Select's Don’t Trust The Internet - Broadway Edition August 21, a game show that allows the viewer to play from home.

Jacob Thompson and Michael Indeglio emcee the evening of trivia along with a special guest host. Three players will be randomly selected from the audience to compete against each other through several rounds of elimination. The last one standing will compete against the audience for a prize. Audiences not selected can still play along and keep track of their scores to compete against friends.

Click here for tickets. The event starts at 8 PM. Upon registration audiences will receive an email with an individual link to access the online experience.

In order for the interactive component to work, audiences use a web-based software called Gamiotics (not an app), which allows for real-time interaction during the course of the show using their smartphones to answer the questions.