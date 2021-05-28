The 20 Plays and Musicals Most Produced for Streaming in 2020-2021

Find out which shows became the main event for schools and theatres taking productions online due to the pandemic, according to leading streaming platform ShowTix4U.

ShowTix4U, the leading streaming platform for schools and theatre companies taking their productions online, has revealed its 20 most-streamed plays and musicals in 2020-2021, covering the period from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of the current school year.

The list notably includes some titles not often found on the Educational Theatre Association's annual list of the most-produced high school plays and musicals. Moving from a traditional stage to the computer screen, with many productions being made using video conferencing platforms like Zoom, titles like Songs For a New World, Working, and The Theory of Relativity became popular thanks to episodic structures which made them easy to adapt for digital performance.

READ: Create a Broadway-Quality Digital Program Free With PLAYBILLder

A number of more traditional works also topped the list, including Disney's High School Musical, Annie, Shrek The Musical, and longtime favorite Always, Maine—the John Cariani-penned play has topped EdTA's list as the most-produced play at US high schools for several years.

While theatres have a choice of a few different theatrical streaming platforms, ShowTix4U's offering, created in collaboration with Music Theatre International and Broadway Media, is the leading and most licensor-approved option for schools and local theatres. This list reflects only productions streamed via ShowTix4U.

READ: How One University is Transforming Stephen Schwartz’s Working For the COVID Age

Take a look at the complete list:

1. Songs for a New World (Jason Robert Brown), Music Theatre International (MTI)

2. Disney's High School Musical (David Simpatico, Bryan Louiselle, and others), MTI

3. Annie (Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), MTI

4. The Theory of Relativity (Neil Bartram, Brian Hill), MTI

5. Shrek The Musical (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori, ), MTI

6. Little Women (Allan Knee, Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein), MTI

7. Disney's The Little Mermaid (Doug Wright, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater), MTI

8. Disney's Frozen JR. (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Jennifer Lee), MTI

9. Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Linda Woolverton, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice), MTI

10. Working (Nina Faso, Stephen Schwartz, Gordon Greenberg, and others), MTI

11. Schoolhouse Rock Live! (George Keating, Kyle Hall, Scott Ferguson, and others), MTI

12. Godspell (John Michael Tebelak, Stephen Schwartz), MTI

13. Little Shop of Horrors (Howard Ashman, Alan Menken), MTI

14. Almost, Maine (John Cariani), Dramatists Play Service (DPS)

15. The Last Five Years (Jason Robert Brown), MTI

16. Newsies (Harvey Fierstein, Alan Menken, Jack Feldman), MTI

17. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Clark Gesner), Concord Theatricals (CT)

18. The Drowsy Chaperone (Bob Martin, Don McKellar, Lisa Lambert, Greg Morrison), MTI

19. The Laramie Project (Moisés Kaufman and Members of Tectonic Theater Project), DPS

20. The Fantasticks (Tom Jones, Harvey Schmidt), MTI

