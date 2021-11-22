The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala Sets Dates, Announces Lineup With Midori Francis, Jessica Hecht, Nia Vardalos, More

The event will feature watch parties in NYC and LA, along with a live stream at-home option.

Artists from Broadway, TV, and film will soon come together to create brand-new plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. The 21st annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala will be held December 11 at 8 PM ET and feature a lineup including performers Anna Chlumsky, Jessica Hecht, Midori Francis, Nia Vardalos, and Sherri Saum.

For the first time, the event will feature The 24 Hour Plays, The 24 Hour Musicals, and The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, in a taped-to-live format. Guests can join in-person watch parties in New York and Los Angeles or purchase a ticket to watch the live stream from the comfort of their home.

“After 18 months, over 500 new free-to-view theater pieces and millions of viewers, The 24 Hour Plays are beginning the process of bringing our artists and audiences back together,” said artistic director Mark Armstrong. “For our 21st annual event, we’re going bi-coastal (and elsewhere) to celebrate the resiliency of our artistic community, the breadth of our audience reach, and raise needed funds for our non-profit programs”

So far, the lineup of performers also features Amy Hargreaves, Anna Suzuki, Baron Vaughn, Bill Heck, Eve Lindley, Joel Marsh Garland, Mary McCann, Merle Dandridge, Russell G. Jones, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Susannah Perkins.

Writers and composers crafting works are Aimee Mann, christopher oscar peña, Dave Harris, J. Holtham, Jonathan Coulton, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Kristoffer Diaz, Gracie Gardner, Lily Houghton, Mario Correa, Michael Mitnick, Rachel Axler, Steve Yockey, Talene Monahon, Sung Rno, and Warren Leight.

Set to direct pieces are Elizabeth Williamson, Gordon Greenberg, Jaki Bradley, Mia Walker, Michael John Garcés, Neil Pepe, Patricia McGregor, Sarna Lapine, Sean Daniels, and Victor Malana Maog. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.