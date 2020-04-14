Watch Tony Shalhoub, Larry Owens, Stephanie Hsu, More in Another Edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The monologues premiered April 14.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues returned for a fifth edition of virtual performances April 14, with videos—filmed from homes—released from 6 PM ET through midnight. Among the performers acting out a monologue in this round were Tony winner Tony Shalhoub, 2020 Lucille Lortel Award nominee Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), and Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The monologues premiered on IGTV (@24HourPlays) and are now available to watch on 24HourPlays.com.

At 6 PM April 13, 21 writers were each paired with an actor (remotely) to craft an original monologue for that performer. The writers for this edition of Viral Monologues are Ngozi Anyanwu, David Auburn, Courtney Baron, Lisa Sanaye Dring, finkle, Daniel Goldfarb, Jacqueline Goldfinger, Dave Harris, Julia Jordan, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, David Lindsay-Abaire, Omar Vélez Meléndez, Talene Monahon, Rob Neill, Ife Olujobi, Mac Rogers, Justin Sherin, Ruby Rae Spiegel, Caridad Svich, Korde Arrington Tuttle, and Leah Nanako Winkler

Rounding out the performer line-up was Tony winner David Hyde Pierce, along with Madeline Brewer, Shannon DeVido, Alex Esola, Joel Marsh Garland, Elizabeth Ho, Deirdre Lovejoy, Florencia Lozano, Tedra Millan, Alex Moffat, Javier Muñoz, Jaime Ray Newman, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, AnnaSophia Robb, Ryan Spahn, John Clarence Stewart, Jen Tullock, Grace Van Patten, and Nat Wolff.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The series has launched a series of videos each week since March 17. Check out Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Round 4.

