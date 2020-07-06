The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares Launch Senior Safety Net Campaign

By Dan Meyer
Jul 06, 2020
 
Donations will be matched up to $100,000.
The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares have joined forces to support the senior performing arts community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations will be matched by Broadway Cares up to $100,000.

While both groups have regularly been campaigning to raise funds throughout the theatre shutdown, the money donated in the new campaign will go directly to expand The Actors Fund's programming for seniors, which includes food service, housing assistance, medical care, and social isolation prevention.

In May, The Actors Fund announced it had already distributed over $10.5 million to those in need. Broadway Cares has hosted streamed events to fundraise, including a broadcast of Bombshell the Concert in May and the upcoming Bernadette Peters concert on Playbill July 10.

READ: The Actors Fund Launches Every Artist Insured Campaign

To donate, click here.

