The Actors Fund, National Black Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, More Receive NYSCA Grants

Also among the grants is funding for a new work by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre Company.

Dozens of NYC-based theatre organizations were awarded grants from the New York State Council on the Arts, including National Black Theatre, The Actors Fund, Manhattan Theatre Club, and Roundabout Theatre Company. Several grants included funds earmarked for commissions, like the $10,000 Signature Theatre Company grant for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and the $8,000 Bushwick Starr grant for Ryan J. Haddad.

“During an unprecedented and most challenging year for our sector, New York State arts and cultural institutions have continued to showcase their inspiring resiliency, creating and connecting with their communities in the most innovative of ways” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus. “New York is the home to countless cultural anchors that fuel our creative economy and New York’s artistic ecosystem.”

Across the state, NYSCA awarded grants to 1,225 non-profits, totaling $40 million. A majority of the grants were given to help with recovery in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the council also prioritized funding for underrepresented regions and communities as well as small and medium sized organizations, with $31 million of its total awards going to companies with operating budgets under $5 million. In addition, $2.5 million was specifically given to groups identified within the African American/Caribbean, Latinx, Asian, Native American, LGBTQIA+, and immigrant communities.

Check out a sample list of organizations and their grants below.

Ars Nova ($74,500)

Atlantic Theater Company ($9,000 for Anchuli F King: Anchuli Felicia King Commission)

Bedlam, Inc ($10,000)

Black Spectrum Theatre Company ($35,000)

Bushwick Starr ($8,000 for Ryan J. Haddad commission)

Caribbean American Repertory Theatre ($10,000)

Classical Theatre of Harlem ($30,000)

Clubbed Thumb ($8,000)

CO/LAB ($49,500)

Folksbiene Yiddish Theatre, Inc ($8,000 to David Schechter: Commission of student adaptation of Hannah Senesh: A Play with Music and Song)

Manhattan Theatre Club ($35,000)

National Alliance for Musical Theatre ($15,000)

National Black Theatre ($12,000)

New York Deaf Theatre ($8,000)

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre ($17,500)

Playing on Air ($25,000)

Roundabout Theatre Company ($8,000)

Second Stage ($25,000)

The Shed ($10,000)

Signature Theatre Company ($35,000, including $10,000 earmarked for Branden Jacobs‐Jenkins)

SoHo Rep ($35,000)

St. Ann’s Warehouse ($35,000)

The Actors Fund ($10,000)

The Drama League ($15,000)

The New Group ($28,000)

The Tank ($35,000)

The Vivian Beaumont Theatre ($85,500)

Vineyard Theatre ($30,000)

For the full list of recipients, click here.