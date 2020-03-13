The Actors Fund Temporarily Closes New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago Offices

By Andrew Gans
Mar 13, 2020
 
The organization will transition to phone and online services only for the coming weeks.
The Actors Fund, which serves thousands of performing arts and entertainment professionals across the country, has temporarily closed its offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago in response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

The charitable organization will temporarily transition its in-person program offerings to online and phone meetings for the coming weeks. Click here to learn more about online seminars on career enrichment, financial wellness, health insurance, and affordable housing.

The Fund can also be reached by phone at the following numbers:
Los Angeles: (323) 933-9244, ext. 455
Chicago: (312) 372-0989
New York City: (212) 221-7300, ext. 119

The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

