The Actors Fund to Launch Weekly Series With Schitt’s Creek Star Emily Hampshire

Humpday With Hampshire will feature interviews with Broadway celebrities and more.

The Actors Fund has tapped Emily Hampshire for a new weekly talk show, Humpday With Hampshire. The series will air on the organization’s YouTube channel on Wednesdays at 5 PM ET beginning April 1.

Hampshire currently plays Stevie Budd on the comedy Schitt’s Creek. The character ended up tackling the role of Sally Bowles in Moira Rose's production of Cabaret in the Season 5 finale.

Humpday With Hampshire will feature interviews with celebrities at home and also include quarantine-themed games like “Show Us Your Junk (Drawer),” “What is your quarROUTINE,” and “Phone a Friend Roulette.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better creative distraction than hosting a show that not only helps raise money for an important cause, but also lets me connect with a dream team roster of guests without having to leave my apartment or even put on pants!” says Hampshire. “There’s such an insane amount of stress in the world right now, and if we can do something a little fun for all the stir-crazy people out there and help the industry, that means everything to me.”

The series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19, with all proceeds going to The Actors Fund. The show will live-stream weekly until film, TV, and theatre productions are back up and running.

The Fund also hosts the daily Stars in the House streaming series, hosted and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. The series goes live every day at 2 PM and 8 PM.

