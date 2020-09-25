The Actors Fund Welcomes 4 New Members to Board of Trustees

Debbie Allen, Nancy S. MacMillan, Elizabeth Reiko Kubota Whitney, and Allison Wright have joined the board of the national human services organization.

The Actors Fund has announced the election of four new members to its Board of Trustees: Debbie Allen, Nancy S. MacMillan, Elizabeth Reiko Kubota Whitney, and Allison Wright.

The Board establishes policies for administering the programs and services of the organization, which has served the entertainment community since 1882.

“These women bring with them a deep understanding of a life in performing arts and entertainment. We’re grateful they will lend their considerable talents to helping The Fund to support everyone in our community, over the course of this pandemic and beyond,” Actors Fund Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell said in a statement.

Producer, director, choreographer, author, dancer, and actor Allen is currently executive producer and director for Grey's Anatomy, as well as artist director and founder of The Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

With experience in publishing, management consulting, and volunteer leadership on many non-profit boards, MacMillan is a life-long supporter and advocate of dance and the performing arts. She currently serves on The Dancers’ Resource Advisory Council of The Actors Fund.

A former actor and theatre graduate of the former UCLA College of Fine Arts, Whitney is a producer and an advocate for the entertainment community.

Recognized as an innovative leader in the field of Human Resources, Wright serves as vice president of talent for Netflix.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization with a mission of fostering stability and resiliency, and providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

For a full listing of the board, councils, and committees of The Actors Fund, click here.

