The Actors Fund Will Launch Comedic Weekly Series Viral Vignettes

The new series will feature original work with character actors from TV and film.

The Actors Fund will launch a comedic weekly series, Viral Vignettes, featuring original work with character actors from classic TV shows and films, April 15 at 3 PM ET.

The series, which kicks off with Robert Wuhl (Batman, Bull Durham) and Don Most (Happy Days, Glee), showcases 5-10 minute vignettes and can be seen on the YouTube channel Pop Goes the Culture TV. Donations can be made at ActorsFund.org/vignettes.

Participating celebrities will also include Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spin City), Gail O’Grady (NYPD Blue, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo), John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville), Renee Taylor (The Nanny), and Audrey Landers (Dallas, A Chorus Line), with more to be announced. Writers include veteran network comedy show runners, award-winning playwrights, and newcomers.

Producer David Levin, who created the series, said in a statement, “It occurred to me that musicians were creating concerts in their living rooms. Comedians were doing stand-up in their bathrooms. Talk shows are happening in basements and garages. But scripted content has come to a dead stop…With studios and networks shut down, we thought let’s be creative. Let’s do some good for The Actors Fund. And maybe put a smile on people’s faces.”

The series is fully scripted and is set in the present. Stars play characters talking to each other over Skype or FaceTime, dealing with the ups and downs of life during this unprecedented time. New episodes will premiere every week, until film, TV, and theatre productions are back up and running.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert: Stars in the House. Watch here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

