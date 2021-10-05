The Band's Visit Resumes North American Tour October 5

The Tony-winning musical kicks off at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina.

The North American tour of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit resumes October 5 at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina and will continue on to more than 25 cities through summer 2022.

The tour launched in June 2019 and played 17 cities before the industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay again steps into the role of Tewfiq, the part he created in the 2007 film and subsequently played on Broadway and on tour, while Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway, Wonderland) is Dina.

The cast also includes Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, Joshua Grosso as Telephone Guy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, David Studwell as Avrum, Billy Cohen as Zelger, Layan Elwazani as Julia, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Ariel Reich as Anna, and James Rana as Simon, along with Ali Louis Bourzgui, Loren Lester, Dana Saleh Omar, Nick Sacks, and Hannah Shankman.

The Band's Visit, about an Egyptian police orchestra accidentally stranded in an Israeli desert town and the unexpected bonds that form over their single day there, premiered at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company before opening on Broadway in November 2017.

The Orin Wolf-produced musical went on to win 10 Tony Awards the following year, including Best Musical, Best Original Score for Yazbek, Best Book of a Musical for Moses, and Best Direction of a Musical for David Cromer.

Featuring direction by Cromer, the creative team also includes choreographer Patrick McCollum, set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Kai Harada, hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, music supervisor and additional arranger Andrea Grody, music supervisor and music coordinator Dean Sharenow, and music director Adrian Ries.

For the current tour itinerary, visit TheBandsVisitMusical.com.



(Updated October 5, 2021)