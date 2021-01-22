The Best Broadway Bernie Sanders Memes from the Inauguration

Theatre Twitter had a little fun "casting" the senator in Company, Falsettos, and Oklahoma!.

When Bernie Sanders showed up to the presidential inauguration in his signature campaign trail parka and mittens ensemble and carrying a stack of mail, fans of the senator took to social to poke a little fun at his Vermont practicality. But it was the shot of him sitting in a folding chair, arms and legs crossed, looking highly uninterested, that really inspired the Theatre Twitter meme-makers. Who hasn't seen "that guy" in the audience before? (And heaven forbid that it's during previews! What if he's a critic...)

Scroll on to see a few of our favorite Broadway-inspired Bernie memes, placing him on stage, in the audience, and...yikes...behind the casting table. Even Broadway's own Bernie (Bernadette Peters, that is) joined in on the fun.

Have "casting" ideas for Bernie Sanders? Make your own version of the meme with this generator.

Pulling into the station pic.twitter.com/35MYo6Zf9M — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 22, 2021





Bernie in the Park too pic.twitter.com/vNZxEvSqWX — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 22, 2021





















here's my contribution to the bernie sitting thing pic.twitter.com/bjvx0qOLjG — karolina (@KarolinaBacher) January 21, 2021





i am asking once again if you are here, spirit. pic.twitter.com/2g7f0ZsgIp — Alexis Scheer (@alexisscheer) January 21, 2021





Little known fact, Bernie was in Lysistrata Jones but cut swiftly after one preview pic.twitter.com/Whzg8XeFDY — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 22, 2021













People seemed to have such fun with #BernieOnBroadway, so here are a few more for your enjoyment. #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/VxP1xOaUZC — Adam J. Thompson (@ajacobthompson) January 21, 2021





I am asking you for a Dixie cup of chili pic.twitter.com/khWqBIeldA — maggie (@OfficialMaggieL) January 21, 2021











