The Best Broadway Bernie Sanders Memes from the Inauguration

By Kerri Kearse, Talaura Harms
Jan 22, 2021
 
Theatre Twitter had a little fun "casting" the senator in Company, Falsettos, and Oklahoma!.
Bernie_Meme-Company_Override
Bernie Sanders and Katrina Lenk courtesy of Company

When Bernie Sanders showed up to the presidential inauguration in his signature campaign trail parka and mittens ensemble and carrying a stack of mail, fans of the senator took to social to poke a little fun at his Vermont practicality. But it was the shot of him sitting in a folding chair, arms and legs crossed, looking highly uninterested, that really inspired the Theatre Twitter meme-makers. Who hasn't seen "that guy" in the audience before? (And heaven forbid that it's during previews! What if he's a critic...)

Scroll on to see a few of our favorite Broadway-inspired Bernie memes, placing him on stage, in the audience, and...yikes...behind the casting table. Even Broadway's own Bernie (Bernadette Peters, that is) joined in on the fun.

Have "casting" ideas for Bernie Sanders? Make your own version of the meme with this generator.
















