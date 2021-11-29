The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Stage Adaptation Will Tour U.K. Prior to West End

Lucy Bailey will direct Deborah Moggach's adaptation of her best-selling novel.

A stage adaptation of Deborah Moggach’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel will makes its stage debut next year, directed by Lucy Bailey (Oleanna, Gaslight).

Simon Friend Entertainment will present a U.K. tour of Moggach's adaptation of her best-selling novel, which inspired the 2011 film and 2015 sequel. Performances will begin August 30, 2022, at the Richmond Theatre.

The tour will subsequently play the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield; Theatre Royal, Brighton; Theatre Royal, Glasgow; Theatre Royal, Newcastle; Hall for Cornwall, Truro; Churchill Theatre, Bromley; Theatre Royal, Norwich; Curve, Leicester; The Lowry, Salford; and the New Victoria Theatre, Woking before concluding at Theatre Royal, Bath in December. Further dates in 2023, including a planned West End bow, will be announced.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes audiences on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The film, directed by John Madden, featured Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith, Penelope Wilson, Tom Wilkinson, Celie Imrie, Ronald Pickup, and Dev Patel.

Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date. For more information visit MarigoldShow.com.