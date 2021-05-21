The Bite, Starring Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, More, Premieres on Spectrum May 21

Watch a trailer for the sci-fi-horror series, which takes a satirical look at the COVID-19 pandemic with a cast full of Broadway favorites.

Audra McDonald, Taylor Schilling, Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Uggams lead a cast of Broadway favorites in the new sci-fi-horror series The Bite, premiering on Spectrum On Demand May 21. Watch a trailer for the six-episode series above.

Flip through the exclusive Playbill program for The Bite:



Created and written by The Good Wife and The Good Fight's Richard and Michelle King, the series takes a satirical look at the COVID-19 pandemic, with McDonald, starring as Dr. Rachel Bouetlla, fighting a surprise outbreak of a Zombie-creating second strain.

The theatre-heavy cast also includes performances from Christiane Noll, Adam Heller, Beth Leavel, Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Chelsea Lee Williams, Steve Rosen, Marc Bovino, Christina Liang, Michael X. Martin, Melissa Joyner, Stephen Singer, Bill Buell, Richard H. Blake, Jenna DeMartini, Rob McClure, Joanna Gleason, Jackie Hoffman, Aubie Merrylees, Quentin Earl Darrington, and TImothy Jerome.

The six-episode series is available on Spectrum On Demand, with Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios serving as co-producers. Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy join the Kings as executive producers.