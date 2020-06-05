The Black Broadway Community Marches in Honor of George Floyd

toggle menu
toggle search form
Black Lives Matter   The Black Broadway Community Marches in Honor of George Floyd
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 05, 2020
 
Company members from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain’t Too Proud, and more participated in the George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem June 4.
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd

The Black Broadway community came out to join the George Floyd Memorial March June 4. Photographer and The Book of Mormon actor Delius Doherty joined company members from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain’t Too Proud, and more to march through Harlem, dressed in formal wear to pay their respects to the late Minneapolis resident on the day of his funeral.

Daily protests continue in New York City and globally following the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and so many others at the hands of police. In support of those protesting in New York City, Off-Broadway venues have begun to open their doors—which have been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic—in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Members of the Black Broadway Community March in Honor of George Floyd

Members of the Black Broadway Community March in Honor of George Floyd

10 PHOTOS
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
Justin Prescott Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
Marcus Paul James, Stephen Scott, Julius Chase, Justin Prescott, Cody Renard Richard, Christian Dante White, LaMar Baylor, and Derrick Baskin Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
George Floyd Memorial March_Harlem_2020_HR
George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem Delius Doherty/Instagram @theedellyd
Share

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.