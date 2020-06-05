The Black Broadway Community Marches in Honor of George Floyd

Company members from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain’t Too Proud, and more participated in the George Floyd Memorial March in Harlem June 4.

The Black Broadway community came out to join the George Floyd Memorial March June 4. Photographer and The Book of Mormon actor Delius Doherty joined company members from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ain’t Too Proud, and more to march through Harlem, dressed in formal wear to pay their respects to the late Minneapolis resident on the day of his funeral.

Daily protests continue in New York City and globally following the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and so many others at the hands of police. In support of those protesting in New York City, Off-Broadway venues have begun to open their doors—which have been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic—in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

