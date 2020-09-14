The Book of Mormon National Tour Star Kayla Pecchioni Talks About Her Career and Fitness on Motivation Monday September 14

The weekly fitness series from BFTS's Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday at 11:30 AM ET.

Kayla Pecchioni, who previously played Nabulungi in the national tour of The Book of Mormon, joins Coach Joe Rosko and Built for the Stage for Monday Motivation September 14. Watch their chat and exercise in the video above.

Pecchioni was meant to join the national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those plans. .As the tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows you to interact with a coach to talk about your goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and offer any other support that they can.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit www.builtforthestage.com.