The Book of Mormon Reopens in London November 15

The Olivier-winning musical returns to the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The London production of the Olivier-winning The Book of Mormon resumes performances at The Prince of Wales Theatre November 15.

The company is led by Dom Simpson as Elder Price, Tom Xander as Elder Cunningham, and Leanne Robinson as Nabulungi, with Steven Webb as Elder McKinley/Moroni, Richard Lloyd-King as Mafala Hatimby, Haydn Oakley as Joseph Smith/Jesus, and Edward Baruwa as General/Satan.

The ensemble includes Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten, and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The U.K. and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019. The Tony-winning Broadway production returned to Broadway November 4 with a free fan performance followed by an official reopening November 5.

The Book of Mormon has a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The musical is directed by Casey Nicholaw and Parker with choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced in the U.K. by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

