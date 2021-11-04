The Book of Mormon Returns to Broadway November 4 With Free Fan Performance

The Tony-winning musical will officially reopen November 5 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

The 2011 Tony winner for Best Musical, The Book of Mormon, returns to Broadway's Eugene O’Neill Theatre November 4 at 8 PM with a free performance for fans. (The production, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, officially resumes November 5.)

The reopening cast is headed by Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, Kim Exum as Nabulungi, Olivier Award winner Stephen Ashfield as Elder McKinley, and Sterling Jarvis as Mafala Hatimbi.

Rounding out the company are Lewis Cleale, Derrick Williams, Randy Aaron, Shanel Bailey, J. Casey Barrett, Graham Bowen, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Christian Delcroix, Daniel Fetter, Naysh Fox, Bre Jackson, Keziah John-Paul, John K. Kramer, Ben Laxton, Terrie Lynne, Noah Marlowe, Matthew Marks, Henry McGinniss, Stoney B. Mootoo, Jevares Myrick, Darius Nichols, John Eric Parker, John Pinto Jr., Christian Probst, Jasmin Richardson, and Arbender J. Robinson.

The Book of Mormon opened on Broadway March 24, 2011. In addition to nine Tony Awards, the production won five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical; the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; the Drama League Award for Best Musical; and four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical. Performances resume for the U.K. tour October 12 at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and in the West End November 15 at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Book of Mormon features a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The production also has set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

Returning as producers are Anne Garefino, Roger Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Jean Doumanian, Roy Furman, Important Musicals LLC, Stephanie P. McClelland, Kevin Morris, Jon B. Platt, and Sonia Friedman Productions. Scott Rudin is no longer attached to the property following his departure from several Broadway projects after allegations of bullying and physical abuse were made public.



(Updated November 4, 2021)