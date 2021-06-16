The Book of Mormon Sets November Broadway Reopening

The Tony-winning musical will return to the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

The curtain will rise again at Broadway's Eugene O’Neill Theatre, with The Book of Mormon resuming performances November 5. The comedy musical had played 3,748 performances at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, making it the 14th longest-running show on Broadway .

The Book of Mormon will also resume performances on November 15 at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London’s West End and on tour in the U.K. starting on October 12 in Cardiff, Wales. Casting for all three productions will be announced in coming weeks, with tickets for the Broadway staging on sale June 28.

Returning as producers are Anne Garefino, Roger Berlind, Scott M. Delman, Jean Doumanian, Roy Furman, Important Musicals LLC, Stephanie P. McClelland, Kevin Morris, Jon B. Platt, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Stuart Thompson. Scott Rudin is no longer attached to the property following his departure from several Broadway projects after allegations of bullying and physical abuse were made public.

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Robert Lopez and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon tells the story of a pair of mismatched Mormon missionaries, one serious and dedicated and the other socially awkward yet well meaning, sent to Uganda to convert citizens to the Mormon religion. When they arrive in Africa, the missionaries find a community grappling with poverty, AIDS, and violence.

Co-directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw with choreography by Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan with stage management by Karen Moore, Rachel S. McCutchen, and Michael P. Zaleski.

After opening on Broadway March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon garnered 14 Tony Award nominations, winning nine including Best Musical.

