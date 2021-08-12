The Book of Moron Begins Off-Broadway Run August 12

Robert Dubac's comedy plays the SoHo Playhouse.

The Book of Moron, a new comedy by and starring Robert Dubac (The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?), begins previews at Off-Broadway's SoHo Playhouse August 12 with an official opening scheduled for August 23.

Dubac portrays an everyman who has lost sight of the bigger picture. He racks his brain searching for answers but finds nothing but inner voices that take him on a freight train of provocative thought to find the bigger picture and wake up from the dumbing down of modern-day life.

The Book of Moron was workshopped in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York in 2015 and was originally directed by the late Garry Shandling.

Dubac says: "Garry and I would spend hours in his kitchen agonizing over the precise way to get the humor to ring true. Then we'd move into the living room to rehearse. Back and forth, back and forth. Repetition, repetition. We both came from the Meisner school of acting, but he was a master at applying it to comedy. His secret was to always allow the truth of the moment drive the funny."

The production also features set design by Melissa Moore and sound and lighting design by Jacob Gilbert.

