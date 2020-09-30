The Boys in the Band Arrives on Netflix September 30, Starring Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Robin de Jesús, More

The full cast of the 2018 Tony-winning revival returns for the Joe Mantello-directed movie.

A night full of sharp tongues, party games, and secrets awaits these boys. The Boys in the Band, starring the cast of the 2018 Tony-winning revival, arrives on Netflix September 30.

The cast includes Jim Parsons as Michael, Zachary Quinto as Harold, Andrew Rannells as Larry, Matt Bomer as Donald, Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank, and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

Expanding the world of Mart Crowley’s play, the movie breaks out of Michael's apartment to include scenes on the streets of Manhattan and in Julius, the oldest gay bars still operating in NYC, in addition to several flashback sequences.

The play, considered a seminal piece of queer storytelling in the 20th century, was first seen Off-Broadway in 1968. The Broadway production opened in May 2018 at the Booth Theatre, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

READ: What the Cast of Boys in the Band Has Learned From the Pivotal Play

Joe Mantello returns to direct after helming the revival, with Ryan Murphy producing alongside David Stone and Ned Martel. Click here to read the reviews.

In addition to its debut on the streaming service, director Mantello and select cast members will appear at a 92nd Street Y digital panel October 2 at 7 PM ET. The free event explores how they adapted the work for the screen, its continued importance 50 years after it premiered, stories from behind the scenes, and more. Click here for tickets.

