The Boys in the Band Netflix Adaptation, With Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, More, Sets September Release

The full cast of the 2018 Tony-winning revival returns for the Joe Mantello-directed movie.

The boys are back—again. Two years after conquering Broadway in a Tony-winning revival, The Boys in the Band is heading to Netflix this fall. As previously announced, Joe Mantello once again directs the cast after helming the Main Stem production, including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer.

The Ryan Murphy-produced film will drop on the streaming service September 30.

In addition to Parsons as Michael, Quinto as Harold, Rannells as Larry, and Bomer as Donald, the ensemble includes Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank, and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

The movie is based on the play by the late Mart Crowley, which follows a group of gay men who convene in a New York City apartment for a friend’s birthday party. As the evening continues, the cracks beneath their friendships begin to show, bringing to light self-inflicted heartache and identity crises.

The play, considered a seminal piece of queer storytelling in the 20th century, was first seen Off-Broadway in 1968. The Broadway production opened in May 2018 at the Booth Theatre, where it ran through August 11.

David Stone and Ned Martel produce alongside Murphy. The film is part of Murphy’s megadeal with Netflix, which also includes projects like The Prom movie musical, the Sarah Paulson-led Ratched, Hollywood (starring Emmy nominees Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, and Jim Parsons), a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, the limited series Halston, and a docuseries about Andy Warhol.

