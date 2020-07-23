The Broadway Cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Including Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, Reunite Virtually July 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   The Broadway Cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Including Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, Reunite Virtually July 23
By Dan Meyer
Jul 23, 2020
 
Victoria Clark, Ann Harada, and Greg Hildreth also joined in the festivities ahead of a viewing party for the original Julie Andrews broadcast.

The Broadway cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, including Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada, and Greg Hildreth, gather virtually for a July 23 reunion. The special event comes a day before the R&H and Playbill viewing party for the original 1957 television broadcast, featuring Julie Andrews in the title role.

Check out the reunion above at noon ET or on YouTube. iHeart Radio Broadway’s Sarah Jane Arnegger hosts.

The musical opened March 3, 2013, at the Broadway Theatre, starring Osnes as Ella and Fontana as Prince Topher. Both were Tony-nominated for their performances. Clark played the Fairy Godmother (also Tony-nominated), with Harada as Ella's stepsister Charlotte and Hildreth as Jean-Michele, a revolutionary.

Directed by Mark Brokaw, the production of Cinderella included the familiar songs by Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers from earlier small screen specials starring Andrews and, later on, with Lesley Ann Warren and Brandy. The musical also featured updated book by Douglas Carter Beane.

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark Star in Cinderella

Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana and Victoria Clark Star in Cinderella

A longtime wish came true Jan. 25 as Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Cinderella, starring Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, made its Broadway premiere, in its first preview at the Broadway Theatre.

Read the Playbill.com story.

14 PHOTOS
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Kendal Hartse, Shonica Gooden, Linda Mugleston, Stephanie Gibson, Ann Harada, Jill Abramovitz, Kirstin Tucker, Kristine Bendul and Laura Irion
Kendal Hartse, Shonica Gooden, Linda Mugleston, Stephanie Gibson, Ann Harada, Jill Abramovitz, Kirstin Tucker, Kristine Bendul and Laura Irion Carol Rosegg
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes
Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark
Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Carol Rosegg
Laura Osnes and Cast
Laura Osnes and Cast Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.