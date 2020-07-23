The Broadway Cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Including Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, Reunite Virtually July 23

Victoria Clark, Ann Harada, and Greg Hildreth also joined in the festivities ahead of a viewing party for the original Julie Andrews broadcast.

The Broadway cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, including Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada, and Greg Hildreth, gather virtually for a July 23 reunion. The special event comes a day before the R&H and Playbill viewing party for the original 1957 television broadcast, featuring Julie Andrews in the title role.

Check out the reunion above at noon ET or on YouTube. iHeart Radio Broadway’s Sarah Jane Arnegger hosts.

The musical opened March 3, 2013, at the Broadway Theatre, starring Osnes as Ella and Fontana as Prince Topher. Both were Tony-nominated for their performances. Clark played the Fairy Godmother (also Tony-nominated), with Harada as Ella's stepsister Charlotte and Hildreth as Jean-Michele, a revolutionary.

Directed by Mark Brokaw, the production of Cinderella included the familiar songs by Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers from earlier small screen specials starring Andrews and, later on, with Lesley Ann Warren and Brandy. The musical also featured updated book by Douglas Carter Beane.

