The Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual September 20

Adrienne Warren, Rob McClure, Gavin Creel, and dozens more Broadway stars are part of the festivities this year.

From Shubert Alley to the internet, this year’s Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction has gone digital with the festivities taking place September 20 from noon–5 PM ET. The event shifted online due to the coronvairus pandemic that has left theatres shuttered since March.

Among the highlights, Tony nominees Adrienne Warren and Rob McClure, Tony winner Gavin Creel, Celia Rose Gooding, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more are offering one-on-one video chats with fans. Similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, the celebrities are available from noon–5 PM ET with advance sign ups required.

The lineup also includes Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominees Alex Brightman, Lilli Cooper, Taylor Louderman, Eva Noblezada, Andrew Rannells, and Patrick Wilson, along with Colin Donnell, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan McCartan, Patti Murin, Jelani Remy, Krysta Rodriguez, Kyle Selig, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Marisha Wallace. Stars of Broadway's Six Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, and Samantha Pauly are also slated to participate.

Live auction lots for bidding include virtual Zoom meet-and-greets with Jonathan Groff, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt, and Plaza Suite’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and John Benjamin Hickey. Other opportunities include a virtual walk in the woods with Alan Cumming and opening-night and party tickets to The Music Man and Plaza Suite. The auction will culminate in a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5 PM ET. In addition, nearly 100 silent auction items are up for bid including a Halloween costume worn by Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox, a musical phrase from Waitress handwritten and signed by Sara Bareilles, and a signed copy of Barbra Striesand’s Christmas CD.

Instead of tables of theatrical treasures from Broadway shows and organizations on 44th and 45th Streets, special “flea market finds” and eBay “buy it now” bundles will offer fans another way to be part of the day.

For more information, visit BroadwayCares.org

Now in its 33rd year, the Broadway Flea and Grant Auction serves as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last year’s iteration raised $870,167. Since 1987, the event has raised $15.4 million. The proceeds go to help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses by providing healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

