The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Will Return This Fall With In-Person Event

The 35th annual fundraiser benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Following a virtual edition in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take to the streets of New York City’s theatre district October 3.

The outdoor celebration, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins at 10 AM ET and continues through 6 PM. Theatre fans will have the opportunity to take home showbiz memorabilia and bid on exclusive Broadway items, including props, costume, pieces, and opening-night theatre packages.

Details for the 35th annual fundraiser, including participating tables, auction lots, and special guests, will be announced this summer. Some online features first introduced during last year’s virtual event will be included in this hybrid edition.

“I just can’t wait to see our community in person again,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. “Standing on West 44th and West 45th Streets and in Shubert Alley, volunteers, performers, stage managers, crew members, and fans will be an unqualified way to celebrate that Broadway is back. This extraordinary community—all those onstage, backstage and in the audience—have been a beacon of hope for so many these last 15 months, ensuring that Broadway Cares’ grant-making could continue unabated despite the unprecedented challenges facing our industry.”

Every dollar donated during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. Last year’s virtual event raised $316,282. Since 1987, the 34 editions have raised more than $15 million.

The event will follow all CDC, state, and local COVID-19 safety protocols in effect at the time.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.

