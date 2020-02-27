What to Expect From the Story and Characters of MCC Theater's Nollywood Dreams

The cast and creatives chat about the latest work from School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play playwright Jocelyn Bioh.

Nollywood Dreams, a new play by School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play playwright Jocelyn Bioh, begins performances March 19. Watch the video above to learn the story, its characters, and what exactly Nollywood is.

The cast features Charlie Hudson III (A Raisin in the Sun), Outer Critics Circle and Lortel Award nominee Nana Mensah (Man From Nebraska), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Shades of Blue), Emana Rachelle (Insecure), and Abena Mensah-Bonsu (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play).

"I think it's all about expanding the world," says Bioh about her new work. Set in the 1990s Lagos, Nigeria, Nollywood Dreams follows Ayamma (Okuboyejo), who dreams of stardom while working at her parent's travel agency. When she lands an audition for a new film by Nigeria's hottest director (Hudson), she comes head-to-head with his former leading lady (Rachelle). Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma and Wale (Otukoya), Nollywood's biggest heartthrob.

The production, presented by MCC Theater Off-Broadway and directed by Saheem Ali will play in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space beginning March 19 with an opening night set for April 13.

Nollywood Dreams will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and casting by Telsey + Company/ William Cantler and Destiny Lilly. The production stage manager is Alyssa K. Howard.

Talkbacks will take place after the March 24 and April 21 performances. As Slave Play did on Broadway, Nollywood Dreams will offer a "Black Theater Night" on March 27.