The Cast of Blue Wishes You a Happy Mother's Day

The production, directed by Phylicia Rashad, was scheduled to open at the Apollo May 10.

On what was intended to be opening night of Blue at the Apollo Theatre, the cast of Blue—including Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) and Tony winner Leslie Uggams—playwright Charles Randolph-Wright, and director Phylicia Rashad released a special Mother's Day tribute video. Watch above.

The play, with music by Nona Hendryx, explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune.

In addition to Whitfield and Uggams, the cast includes Gabriel Brown (The Mystery of Love and Sex), Chauncey Chestnut (Peter Pan & Wendy), Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me), Esau Pritchett (A Free Man of Color), Alicia Stith, and Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Blue will be produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Mike Jackson, John Legend, and Eric Falkenstein.

The creative team will be made up of set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, and sound designer Dan Moses Schrier. Joseph Joubert will be music supervisor.