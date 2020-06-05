The Cast of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud Comes Together for Musical Tribute to Black Lives Matter Movement

By Olivia Clement
Jun 05, 2020
 
See the cast perform The Temptations song “I Wish It Would Rain” in the new video.

The cast of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations came together from their respective quarantine locations to perform The Temptations number “I Wish It Would Rain.” The music video, which can be seen above, is in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Produced by Ain’t Too Proud's music director and arranger Kenny Seymour, the video features cast members Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Ta’nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Jamari Johnson Williams.

The video also features musicians Seymour, Rick Hip Flores and Seth Farber (keyboard), Keith Robinson and Larry Saltzman (guitar), George Farmer (bass), Clayton Craddock (drums), Roger Squitero and Javier Diaz (percussion), Mark Gross (alto sax/tenor sax/bari sax/flute), Shawn Edmonds (trumpet/flugelhorn), Dan Levine (trombone), Orlando Wells (violin/concert master), Rieko Kawabata (violin/viola), Eddie Venegas and Melissa Tong (violins), Andrew Griffin (viola), and Caryl Paisner (cello).

READ: Sign Up Now for BAC's Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again

Ain’t Too Proud, directed by Des McAnuff with choreography by Sergio Trujillo, opened on Broadway in March 2019. The Tony-nominated musical, which charts the rise of the famed music group The Temptations, features a book by Dominique Morisseau, music by The Temptations and orchestrations by Harold Wheeler. All of the creatives were involved in the making of the video.

Like every Broadway show, the production is on hiatus while theatres remain shut.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
