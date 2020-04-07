The Cast of Jagged Little Pill Sings New Rendition of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Thank U’

Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Derek Klena, and more unite in this new music video of the hit song.

Members of the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill wanted to reach workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and what better way than to sing a fresh version of Alanis Morissette’s song “Thank U”?

Though Jagged Little Pill mostly features songs from Morissette's debut album of the same title, “Thank U” is a Grammy-nominated track from Morissette’s fourth album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, and marks a special performance for this ensemble.

Stars Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Derek Klena, Sean Alan Krill, Antonio Cipriano, and Kathryn Gallagher, as well as ensemblists Annelise Baker, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Laurel Harris, Maiya Blaney, Kelsey Orem, and Deanne Stewart, gathered remotely to perform the work and send their appreciation.

“Jagged Little Pill is a community of love, sweat and tears—a vessel with its pedal to the metal on such a gorgeous mission,” Morissette said in a statement. “And this mission is no less on fire with our Broadway stage being quiet (for now). A giant pause button has been pressed, on so much...asking so much of us each, with an eye toward taking care of each other, the planet, our futures, our families, our lives. So many of us are feeling terrified, helpless, angry, relieved, shocked—sometimes all at once. But we can still serve. We can still show up with our presence. We can still embrace all of our humanness.”

Producers Vivek Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price have said they are doing all they can to ensure that the show will return when Broadway re-opens.

