The Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Sings the Musical's 'As Long as There Is Love' From Their Homes

While they can't perform on Broadway at the moment, they have an inspirational message for theatre lovers.

The cast of Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire is sheltering in place as the coronavirus pandemic keeps their theatre dark, but they've found a way to band together to offer a message of hope. Watch above as the company and creative team perform the musical's "As Long as There Is Love," each recorded from their own homes.

"We figure if social distancing is going to keep us out of the places we like to gather—like Broadway theatres—then we would bring a little Broadway to you with the song that closes our show and perfectly sums up how we're feeling," says Tony nominee Rob McClure, who plays Daniel/the title nanny.

"When life has got you down and your smile becomes a frown, well never fret—you can bet you will turn around," the company sings. "So when the sun has slipped away and the skies have turned to grey, well over time you will find it will be OK."

The musical, based on the 1993 comedy, features a score by Something Rotten! creators Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. Jerry Zaks directs, with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

In addition to McClure, the cast features Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Rounding out the company are Cameron Adams, Akilah Ayanna, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Casey Garvin, Maria Dalanno, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, Doreen Montalvo, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Jaquez André Sims, Lily Tamburo, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Performances began at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre March 9—three days before Broadway shut down due to the statewide restrictions on mass gatherings. It was due to officially open April 5; no word yet on a revised schedule.