The Cast of The West Wing Will Reunite for Theatrical Staging of Season 3 Episode

Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, and more are returning to the White House.

Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, and more The West Wing original cast members are up for another walk-and-talk. The stars will reunite for a staged production of Season 3’s “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode, to be released on HBO Max this fall. Filming will take place in October at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre using COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.

Also returning are Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, and Richard Schiff, with additional special guests to be announced soon.

Series creator Aaron Sorkin, whose stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird played Broadway up until the coronavirus shutdown, will write original material for the event with Thomas Schlamme directing. The episode being adapted follows the president and his staff in the hours leading up to the first vote cast in a New Hampshire primary election.

The special serves as a benefit to the Michelle Obama-founded When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that aims to increase voter participation in all elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation in honor of the occasion.

Casey Patterson Entertainment produces in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Sorkin, Schlamme, and Casey Patterson are the executive producers with Rob Paine as co-executive producer.