The Cher Show Is Heading to U.K. and Ireland in a New Production

The tour will be directed by Arlene Phillips, with choreography by Oti Mabuse and costumes by Gabriella Slade.

Do you believe in life after love (and Broadway)? A brand new production of The Cher Show will open at Leicester’s Curve April 15, 2022, kicking off a year-long U.K. and Ireland tour. The creative team is led by director Arlene Phillips, choreographer Oti Mabuse, and costume designer Gabriella Slade.

Following Leicester, the tour will stop in over 30 cities, including Sheffield, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow, Brighton, and Liverpool. The production will feature lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson, with Gary Hickeson as music producer.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

"I have been a fan of Cher since I first heard 'I Got You Babe' in the mid-sixties and cannot wait to direct her musical," said Phillips. "I love stories about strong inspirational legends like Cher and I am proud to be joined in the creative team by two women who have already made a huge impact in their careers."

"Cher's music covers so many styles, genres and rhythms, which makes it so exciting to choreograph," said Mabuse. "Every song in the show is a hit and we are going full out with exciting routines and movement. It’s going to be a party!"

With a book by Tony and Olivier Award winner Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), The Cher Show—told through the lens of three Chers: Babe, Lady, and Star—follows the beloved pop singer from a young child with big dreams to global stardom. Along the way, her relationships with her mother, Sonny Bono, Bob Mackie, and more are explored.

The Cher Show made its debut on Broadway in 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre, starring Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond. That staging, directed by Jason Moore, earned Block a Tony Award.

The news of the reimagined production arrives on the heels of Cher's 75th birthday (though, in fairness, the pop icon is ageless). The multi-hyphenate celebrated in part by announcing a biopic of her own life, to be produced by Mamma Mia! creator Judy Craymer.

