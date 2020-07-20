The Cher Show's Blaine Krauss Joins Built for the Stage for Monday Motivation

Founder Joe Rosko hosts the Hamilton tour alum for a quick workout to get the week started.

Blaine Krauss, seen on Broadway most recently in The Cher Show, joins Built for the Stage founder Joe Rosko at 11:30 AM ET for the July 20 episode of Playbill's Motivation Monday. Watch their workout and interview in the video above, where Krauss talks about touring the country in Hamilton as well as his time in The Cher Show.

Krauss has also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812.

As theatres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Built for the Stage isn't going to leave actors feeling adrift. The popular online fitness training program is now introducing the new Built For The Stage 8 Week Center Stage Challenge.

This challenge was made by actors for actors and has personally been tested by Rosko, former actor and now founder of Broadway's No. 1 fitness platform. This challenge isn't for people looking for a quick fix, but instead, dedicated actors seeking to begin a journey that can change their life and career forever. Work one on one with Coach Joe and his staff who currently train the best of the best on Broadway as you're guided in exercise, mindset training, nutrition, and more!

For more information about the program and its trainers, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.

